Honor of Kings surpasses 260m global MAUs

The title sets a new record for one of the highest MAUs ever achieved by a game.

Level Infinite announced the milestone during the game’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Level Infinite's Honor of Kings has surpassed 260 million global monthly active users (MAUs).

The game's official X (formerly Twitter) handle first shared that its Chinese server now has over 139m daily active users (DAUs).

The milestone surpasses Honor of Kings’ previous record of 100m DAUs in 2024, setting a new global record for one of the highest MAUs ever achieved by a game.

“Thank you, my dear friends, for your warmth and passion!," Honor of Kings wrote in a post. "Our past is an epic story, and now is the beginning of our continued journey forward! “Thank you for being here with Honor of Kings - you are irreplaceable!"

Community-driven improvements

Earlier this year, we reported that the international version of Honor of Kings would be rebranded as Honor of Kings Plus.

The game has also received updates like real-time voice-to-text translation, revised spawn times and rewards, an overhauled Honor Pass, and a new customisable avatar feature called Flowborn.

The title's major update was heavily shaped by community feedback and will support English, Chinese, Indonesian, and Malay, with plans to expand to more languages in the future.