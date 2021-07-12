Hot Five: Marvel Future Revolution pre-registration, SciPlay acquires Koukoi Games and Fusebox layoffs

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Axie Infinity hits 350,000 DAUs and over $170 million monthly trading volume

Mobile-first blockchain game Axie Infinity has hit all-time highs in terms of its player base and economic volume.

Its marketplace for trading NFTs hosted over $170 million of trading volume in the past 30 days, which generated $11 million in net income for the game's treasury.

2. Marvel Future Revolution opens pre-registrations and soft launch

Netmarble has soft-launched Marvel Future Revolution, a new open-world action RPG based on the popular Marvel comics.

Marvel Future Revolution is now available in soft launch in Canada on Android devices.

3. Love Island developer Fusebox responds to layoff claims

London-based developer Fusebox Games has responded to claims that it has made several layoffs at the company, citing a need for restructuring.

The company is said to be making some staff redundant as it switches to a co-development model with a specialist partner studio for the new game Matchmaker.

4. Nifty Games brings on new executives from EA, Zynga and LucasArts

US mobile games developer Nifty Games has confirmed it has hired three industry veterans to its executive team.

Ahead of the studio’s upcoming US launch for NFL Clash, a new chief marketing officer has been appointed as well as two internal promotions.

5. SciPlay acquires Om Nom: Run developer Koukoi Games

US developer SciPlay has acquired Finnish social mobile games studio Koukoi Games.

The KouKoi team will be tasked with the creation of a new casual game concept for the mobile platform and will now join SciPlay's already existing offices across Texas, Iowa, Israel and Ukraine.