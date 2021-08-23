Hot Five: Rovio cancels Hardhead Squad, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle surpasses $3 billion and Merge Mansion trends

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.
Read on and digest…
1. Internet-obsessed Merge Mansion closes in on $40 million revenue
Merge Mansion from Metacore has generated $38.6 million in less than a year.
The mobile puzzler set the internet ablaze after an advertisement for the game began trending on Twitter, not too similar to the Lily's Garden campaign from Tactile Games that went viral in 2020.
2. Rovio scraps casual strategy title Hardhead Squad
Rovio has cancelled Hardhead Squad, an upcoming casual battle strategy game.
Hardhead Squad was soft-launched on the App Store and Google Play on June 9th, 2020 and received frequent updates throughout the process. The game was available across Denmark, Finland, Poland and the US.
3. Roblox community is recreating mass shootings
Roblox is facing difficulties with moderating recreations of mass shootings in-game.
Anti-Defamation League researcher Daniel Kelley has spotted numerous recreations of New Zealand’s Christchurch mass shootings on the community-driven platform.
4. Storms launch new game studio and partner with Voodoo
Games startup Storms has revealed the launch of a new mobile games studio, Storms Studio.
The Singapore-based Storms Studio will focus on developing social instant-play games and hyper-casual mobile games.
5. Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle accumulates $3 billion in lifetime revenue
Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle from Bandai Namco has earned $3 billion in player spending.
Originally launched on January 30th, 2015, the free-to-play mobile title based on the popular anime has gone on to accumulate another $1 billion in 20 months.
