Hot Five: Rovio cancels Hardhead Squad, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle surpasses $3 billion and Merge Mansion trends

1. Internet-obsessed Merge Mansion closes in on $40 million revenue

Merge Mansion from Metacore has generated $38.6 million in less than a year.

The mobile puzzler set the internet ablaze after an advertisement for the game began trending on Twitter, not too similar to the Lily's Garden campaign from Tactile Games that went viral in 2020.

2. Rovio scraps casual strategy title Hardhead Squad

Rovio has cancelled Hardhead Squad, an upcoming casual battle strategy game.

Hardhead Squad was soft-launched on the App Store and Google Play on June 9th, 2020 and received frequent updates throughout the process. The game was available across Denmark, Finland, Poland and the US.

3. Roblox community is recreating mass shootings

Roblox is facing difficulties with moderating recreations of mass shootings in-game.

Anti-Defamation League researcher Daniel Kelley has spotted numerous recreations of New Zealand’s Christchurch mass shootings on the community-driven platform.

4. Storms launch new game studio and partner with Voodoo

Games startup Storms has revealed the launch of a new mobile games studio, Storms Studio.

The Singapore-based Storms Studio will focus on developing social instant-play games and hyper-casual mobile games.

5. Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle accumulates $3 billion in lifetime revenue

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle from Bandai Namco has earned $3 billion in player spending.

Originally launched on January 30th, 2015, the free-to-play mobile title based on the popular anime has gone on to accumulate another $1 billion in 20 months.