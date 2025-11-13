How to steer clear of networking fatigue and remain focused

Actionable points on how to be a more productive networker at your forthcoming games industry events.

Defining your goals, knowing your pitch, being a listener, and taking breaks are key to avoiding networking burnout.

In the games industry, networking isn’t optional - it’s part of the job. Some people come alive during the conference noise, effortlessly discussing game designs and UA strategies past midnight. Others start mentally tapping out by day two. The truth? Networking fatigue is real, hitting everyone eventually, even the most dedicated.

To bounce back effectively ahead of the next event, be a more productive co-worker and a more bearable human to be around, it's crucial to recharge properly.

It all starts with your preparation.

Set your networking ROI upfront

Networking burnout often stems from trying to connect with too many people while lacking a defined objective. Spontaneous conversations are an enjoyable and inevitable part of any event, but in excess they can become energy-draining.

To avoid burning out and to stay motivated, reflect on your goals and review your networking objectives. Establishing clear business and team goals will enable you to attend events with greater focus and confidence.

Before attending, set specific targets, such as meeting three potential partners, securing two investor introductions, or scheduling one follow-up pitch. Alternatively, assign a team member to gather information on a particular industry trend to share with the team afterwards. This strategy allows you to easily measure outcomes when returning to the office, by assessing whether your goals were met.

Sharpen your elevator pitch (then stop reciting it)

Keep your pitch short enough to deliver in an actual elevator and sharp enough to stick in someone’s memory. The best ones sound like a collaboration invite, not a monologue. Make sure you can clearly articulate your skills and what you will add to a project, collaboration, or prospective client. Summarise these into a clear and concise elevator pitch that you can repeat by heart.

Not needing as much preparation before every single meeting will save you both time and energy, and you’ll enter conversations more relaxed.

Be an even better listener

Make no mistake, however, networking isn’t all about pitching yourself at every opportunity. Sustainable connections often come from genuine curiosity, listening, and trust.

If you’re just waiting for your turn to talk, you’re not listening, you’re buffering. Listen attentively to understand the other person's strategies and goals. Paying attention to the person and project in front of you also helps you to better discern whether this lead is worth following up on, or best to walk away from. Without this understanding, you'll waste energy second-guessing whether there's true alignment.

Create schedules and set boundaries

You can't meet everyone, and attempting this will only leave you running on fumes by day two. Build a schedule that balances meetings with recovery time. Designate time for food, water, and silence like they're VIP appointments.

The best networkers aren’t the ones with the most handshakes - they’re the ones who know when to step away and recharge. Protect your energy and you’ll show up sharper, make better connections, and actually remember who you met after the afterparty.

Schedule a 15-minute reset window after every couple of meetings. Use it to jot down notes, grab water, or just breathe. Those micro-pauses stop fatigue from snowballing and help you stay sharp for the conversations that count.

Use available technology

It can’t be overstated, how you prepare is how you’re bound to go on. Sports coach John Wooden famously said, “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.”

In the instance of conferences, one of the best ways to optimise your preparations ahead of a busy conference brimming with curated networking sessions, talks, panels, fringe events, and parties, is by using integrated meeting platforms.

This gives you access to other event delegates, from local studios to global professionals, letting you schedule meetings in advance of the events.

