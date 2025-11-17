Don't wait for next year - get a head start on 2026's business goals now

Attending targeted games industry events is the ultimate way to forge connections impacting your business in the new year.

The biggest B2B games event in the UK, Pocket Gamer Connects London, takes place January 19th and 20th, 2026.

Understanding the power of networking is a key survival skill in an industry like games.

Whether your business is anticipating a big launch, looking for brand visibility, finding collaborations, accessing funding, or aiming for deeper industry insight in 2026, your B2B strategy plays an integral part.

Of course, gaining millions of players starts with a quality game. But in an oversaturated market, a quality game is just the starting point. Indeed, game professionals regularly highlight the significance of partnerships to succeed. Collaboration builds relationships and the sharing of experience that drives innovation.

While attending huge trade shows can be a great way to absorb the latest trends and technologies, engaging in targeted B2B games events, such as conferences and mixers, is the ultimate way to meet industry peers and forge impactful connections.

For instance, since its inception in 2014, over 140,000 meetings and 1.5 billion deals have been instigated at one of the 56 Pocket Gamer Connects conferences around the globe. There's no question that taking part in genre-specific industry events is an investment that generates results.

Don’t just take it from us. FastSpring CMO David Vogelpohl said that: “Pocket Gamer Connects London was our highest pipeline producing event of 2024.”

Use now-time to refine future networking strategies

With the global games industry looking forward to the next PG Connects, taking place in London on January 19th and 20th 2026, now is the best time to start planning your attendance. You can register your ticket today.

While many companies are already thinking about winding down for the holiday season, November through January is a prime time to explore collaborative opportunities and secure meetings with key executives, partners, investors, or potential clients for the year ahead.

Reaching out during downtime may lead to conversations that would otherwise take much longer to schedule.

Run a playtest or other experiment

Another way to make the most of this time of year is to run playtests.

Something as simple as icon A/B testing can make or break future growth. Using a limited player base for experiments to refine gameplay, in-game incentives and user interfaces can lead to discoveries of innovative strategies significantly enhancing engagement and, ultimately, investment.

Playtests are hard to time well during peak times, so quieter seasons can prove a viable option. Gaining valuable feedback now allows you to enter the new year with tangible evidence to build from.

Strengthen your community

It won't be long until it 'tis the season to be jolly and grateful. Let your community members know you appreciate each and every one of them by hosting a special in-game event, celebratory night on Discord, content creation competition or an exciting giveaway.

Happy players are your best micro-marketing channels, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

