AppsFlyer talks buyer signals, player targeting and staying legally compliant

AppsFlyer's Edik Mitelman and Adam Smart spoke on stage at PGC London 2026.

They discussed discovering users' spending habits outside of games, and the legality of doing so.

AppsFlyer representatives took to the stage at Pocket Gamer Connects London last month to discuss buyer signals and opportunities to reach high-value players.

SVP and GM, data collaboration platform Edik Mitelman highlighted these possibilities by using AppsFlyer, claiming recent advancements in technology have opened up opportunities that weren’t available a few years ago.

"You get consumers based on their real spend in the real world and what they really do with their credit cards, and then you can go wild," he said.

For example, an AppsFlyer customer could specifically include an element in a marketing campaign to aim at someone they know will be interested.

"You retarget them because you know they spend a lot of money on Barbies, so now you can have a creative with a Barbie on it," he gave as an example.

Legality and opportunity

During the fireside chat with AppsFlyer global director of product Adam Smart, Mitelman explained that the company's partnership with MasterCard and other financial institutions enables developers to "pick and choose" types of player based on spending.

"So, you come and you say, ‘I want all the people in North America who spend between $100 and $1,000 on an App Store’," he said.

In response, Smart posed an important question: "How is this legal?"

"That’s the number one question we always get asked," answered Mitelman. "The data clean room piece is what enables this to be legal, audited, private, consented. GDPR, CCPA, all the regulations you may think."

He added that by working with banks, AppsFlyer goes through extensive, scrutinised auditing every month, bringing confidence that its targeting capabilities are "absolutely legal".

For developers, Mitelman suggested this means: "You come with your wishful audience based on real emails, real device IDs, real people, real credit cards. Through our platform, you get access to this data and then you can target anywhere you want on your usual ad networks, social networks, anywhere you go."

Mitelman added that AppsFyler customers can bring their own first-party data also - to create suppression lists or do personalised retargeting.

Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco is taking place on March 9th, 2026.