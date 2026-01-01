AudioMob on maintaining a balanced, data-driven strategy across multiple adtech partners

Pocket Gamer Connects, the leading international conference series for the global games industry, returns to London on January 19th to 20th, 2026.

The must-attend conference will bring together 3,000 delegates from 70+ countries, including decision makers from key international games hubs across the globe. Companies set to join the show include Supercell, Epic Games, Duolingo, CD Projekt Red, Tencent, PlayStation, EA, AppLovin, TikTok and many more.

PGC London will host 32 tracks across two days, including at the Apps Business Summit (January 19th) and the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit (January 20th).

One of the speakers set to join the conference is Suma Amreiz, senior developer relations at Audiomob. In his role, he works with game and app developers looking to help them add another additional revenue stream in audio ads.

At PGC London, Amreiz will take part in a Monetiser track panel entitled 'Decoding Monetisation Trends For 2026'.

We caught up with Amreiz ahead of the show to discuss integrating audio ads and the importance of using a balanced network of adtech partners.

PocketGamer.biz: Please give us a summary of what you’re speaking about and why it’s important.

Suma Amreiz: I will be discussing hybrid ad monetisation and how this important way of diversification means that you will always be getting the best of both worlds in terms of fill rate and eCPM's.

I'll also be discussing how we are seeing some of our largest developers each making a high six figures per month in revenue without cannibalising on video ads, iAP or retention.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

The most important KPI for me is to help our developers actually capture the revenue that we allocate for them.

Sometimes, developers don't set up audio ads the way we ask. As the defacto product experts in this domain, we use data such as the render rate (the number of impressions delivered compared to the allocated ads).

What developments do you think have been undervalued by the mobile games industry?

Focusing on incremental revenue by diversifying revenue sources. Audio ads falls into this category, but of course this applies to also alternative video ad SDKs that you can mediate with the eCPM in realtime per ad request.

Something that I also think is undervalued is that for each paying user that pays to remove ads, this should only apply to video and playable ads that are intrusive and block the user from playing. It should not apply to non intrusive ad formats such as audio ads, in game billboards, etc.

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months - and why?

One of the most overhyped trends this year is the idea that a single ad network can be the sole focus for both monetisation and user acquisition.

The reality is that no single provider can consistently deliver the best performance across all GEOs, formats, and inventory conditions.

The real opportunity lies in maintaining a balanced, data‑driven strategy across multiple adtech partners, analysing performance in real-time, and letting mediation optimise eCPM and fill on a request‑by‑request basis. Teams that diversify and rely on real‑time data rather than hype ultimately capture more revenue and reduce risk.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

When things go wrong, I’ve learned not to waste energy on what’s outside my control.

The only productive path is to focus on the actions I can take next, apply the lessons from what happened, and move forward with intention. That’s where my confidence comes from, and it’s what keeps me steady in moments of adversity.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

I have to say its currently Red Dead Redemption for me on mobile. It comes with my Netflix subscription, and the port is really well optimised in my opinion.

It's wild to think that games that used to push the Xbox 360 and PS3 to the limit can now run smoothly on mobile.