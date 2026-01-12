Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 invites ad monetisation leaders to an exclusive roundtable

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 a select group of senior ad monetisation leaders will gather behind closed doors to discuss live games strategies.

If you're a leader actively shaping the future of ad monetisation we want you in the room.

Ad monetisation teams aren’t struggling with a lack of tools; they’re struggling with diminishing returns. Privacy shifts have disrupted targeting, UA costs continue to climb, players are increasingly sensitive to interruption, and the traditional optimisation models now deliver smaller gains than they used to.

That’s why, at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 on January 20th at 10:30 am, we are bringing a small group of senior ad monetisation leaders together behind closed doors to compare what’s genuinely moving the needle in live games and what needs to be left behind.

Rather than revisiting surface-level optimisation, the session focuses on the levers that are already shifting revenue in live environments, first-party data maturity, immersive but responsible ad experiences, and the practical use of AI and emerging technologies.

The session is limited in size, with priority given to leaders who hold direct responsibility for revenue strategy, ad product design, or ad monetisation innovation.

Are you someone who is actively shaping the future of ad monetisation through meaningful revenue outcomes? Are you pushing boundaries at the verge of new tech and are willing to go to the bottom of real-world insights? Then we want you in the room.

Please note that participation requires a valid ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026. Interested parties must submit their applications ahead of the event.

The roundtable will be hosted by Dilpesh Parmar, ad monetisation consultant.

Dilpesh Parmar has over a decade of experience driving monetisation strategies and building high-performing teams for leading mobile content companies, including Shazam, Outfit7, and Kwalee. A passionate angel investor, he actively supports promising startups.

Most recently, he led the product development of the Moloco Ad SDK at Moloco, the world’s largest mobile Demand-Side Platform (DSP). Recognised as a global thought leader in the ad tech space, he continues to advocate for a transparent and sustainable advertising ecosystem.

Before Moloco, Dilpesh was the Founder and Board Member at Aequus, where he spearheaded product vision and strategy.

