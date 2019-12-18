Caty Tedman from Dapper Labs on kitties, the NBA and the future of blockchain gaming

Caty Tedman is the Head of Marketing & Partnerships for Dapper Labs, home of CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot. She spends her time talking to prospective partners about the exciting future of blockchain and crypto collectibles, while getting some of the biggest brands in the world excited about a new world of consumer engagement and revenue potential.

Caty has an MBA from UBC’s Sauder School of Business, and, previous to Dapper Labs, worked with the NFL as Director, Social Media, Strategy and Analytics, driving data based decisions and strategy. She has also worked for the NHL as Manager, Social Media, spearheading monetization and strategy, and leading content and sponsorship of social channels. If that wasn’t enough sports career experience for you, Caty also worked for ESPN, as their Manager, NBA on ESPN in consumer marketing, executing cross-media marketing for the NBA on ESPN running TV commercials, digital ads, experiential campaigns, and mobile marketing app development.

Currently with Dapper Labs, Caty is focusing on tightening team processes, engaging major brands, evangelising blockchain consumer facing engagements, and devising fun ways to marry blockchain and beloved brand IP. She’s driven by enriching fan experiences, demystifying new technologies for consumers, and working with smart people.

We caught up with Tedman to talk about Dapper Labs and the future of the blockchain.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us a bit about Dapper Labs?

Caty Tedman: Founded in February of 2018, Dapper Labs was created to bring the benefits of decentralization to mainstream consumers. We built CryptoKitties, the most successful and recognizable game in the blockchain space and are currently building NBA Top Shot in partnership with the NBA and NBPA.

Also the team is currently building Flow, a blockchain built to scale decentralized applications to millions of users. Dapper Labs' partners include Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, and Animoca Brands; with other major sports, music, automotive and entertainment partners and projects in the works .

We have 100 employees distributed around the world with a HQ in Vancouver, BC and raised three rounds of capital from Andreessen Horowitz, USV, Venrock, and GV, among others

What does your role entail?

I'm responsible for finding collaborative and creative partners for us to work with to bring new experiences to consumers as well as the marketing that puts those projects in front of fans.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I accidentally ended up in the gaming industry when we launched CryptoKitties, the first successful blockchain game in the world, and started down the path of using fun and games to bring the benefits of decentralization to mainstream consumers.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm most looking forward to learning more about the challenges to the industry and how blockchain can help solve those. Also, hearing from peers in the industry on how they're considering (or not considering yet) blockchain technology integrations.

