Nutaku's Tom Greenwood on the explosion of the adult games industry

Tom Greenwood has 17 years of experience within the games industry and has been a champion of adult games over the last four years.

His key focus is on new business opportunities and the distribution of video games in the world wide market place.

We caught up with Greenwood to talk about the rise of adult games and how it's a tougher industry than ever before.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us a bit about Nutaku?

Tom Greenwood: Launched in January 2015, Nutaku is an online game portal distributing the highest quality adult games to our committed fans.

Nutaku offers a variety of ways to allow our partners to release games of all genres and on all devices to cater to the needs of our customers.

What does your role entail?

Funding game development teams from around the world as an acting co-development publisher. Pitch reviews and legal agreements are my day-to-day

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

To prove my parents wrong. "You won't make a living in video games.... hold my beer."

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to get into it?

Work hard, learn as much as possible about the industry and the opportunities available. Be passionate, willing to learn and don't be afraid to make mistakes!

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

It's a tougher industry than ever before if your goal is to make good revenue within game development.

We're seeing some new players offering new opportunities in the market with the likes of Stadia, Apple Arcade, Epic Store to name a few. and I expect this to continue.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

We're going to see a large fight for market share from the larger players in mainstream games. Who will have the war-chest required to succeed? I guess time will tell.

How has the games industry changed since you first got into it?

When I started (2002), the entire industry released a grand total of 1-2 new games each week. This number now looks more like 500-600 per week across all platforms. Just think about that for a moment.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

London itself, because it's back to the motherland for me.

