Jacki Vause, CEO and founder of Dimoso, on the changing state of the games industry

Jacki Vause is one of the pioneering women in tech and games. She has been in the industry for decades, won awards and got all the t-shirts.

Jacki has vast experience as a proven tech entrepreneur. Named as one of PCR’s top 30 women in mobile, Jacki is founder and CEO of Dimoso, one of the UK's first truly integrated digital marketing and PR agencies specialised in mobile games, technology and the platforms behind them.

With over 25 years of experience in publishing and public relations, Jacki has developed traditional and digital communication strategies and impactful campaigns for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Rovio Entertainment, Warner Bros, Jam City and Gram Games.

Jacki is also an active entrepreneur and has founded numerous online media properties in the UK including PRshots.com and Drumond Digital. Jacki is President of the international PR network “Global One Communication”, a mentor for the University of North Carolina and a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

We caught up with Vause to talk about the pace of technology and the evolving nature of players.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us a bit about Dimoso?

Jacki Vause: Dimoso is an award winning PR & Marketing agency, specialising in technology and mobile.

What does your role entail?

I oversee all strategy and creative direction for our clients.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I fell in love with technology in the 80s and when I played my first game of networked Doom I was addicted. The games industry is fascinating, innovative and surprising.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to get into it?

Meet as many people in the industry as you can. Network, attend conferences, read trade media - see where your potential peers are hanging out and conversing and join them.

What are your thoughts on the industry over the past 12 months?

Innovation continues apace - look at AI and machine learning in games, The East coming West and the acquisitions that are being made by BAT, and the evolution of the players of games are all fascinating trends.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I was chatting with Dave Bradley (COO of Steel Media) about this at Slush last month and I have very definite ideas about the long term trends. For me machine learning is a massive trend along with 'tailor made' games.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It's hard to say how much things have changed - technology is so fast paced. I can say what hasn't changed is the amazing community in the industry.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Meeting people - seeing old friends and making new ones. PGC London is the best event of the year - everyone looks forward to it. Also learning something new. Every year I come away with some inspiration.

