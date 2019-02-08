Redbox Mobile appoints new CEO and opens London office

App store optimisation company Redbox Mobile has appointed former IronSource exec James Salins as its new CEO overseeing the firm’s EMEA division.

Current CEO and founder of Redbox Mobile Rory Mudie will now step down to concentrate on the company’s opportunities in Asia, USA and Latin America.

One of Salins key goals will be to continue the growth within Redbox Mobile’s sales and account management teams, alongside developing new strategic partnerships in the EMEA region.

Furthermore a new office has been opened in London, where Salins will be based.

Rapid growth

Salins previously acted as an MD for app monetisation platform ironSource Europe. Working with teams in London and Berlin he helped the company distribute ads to over $1.7 billion monthly users on the ironSource mediation platform.

“After seven years spent on the cutting edge of mobile advertising, I’m hugely impressed with the scope and rapid growth of mobile search marketing, specifically through Apple Search Ads and Google UAC,” says Salins.

“Redbox Mobile’s expertise and proven success in this space give the company a clear advantage, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to drive growth for the EMEA region.”