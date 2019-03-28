Job News

Former Digit Game Studios UX director opens new consultancy business

Former Digit Game Studios UX director opens new consultancy business
By , Senior Editor

Digit Game Studios UX director Om Tandon has left the company and opened a new consultancy business for free-to-play games.

As well as working part-time as a consultant Tandon will be writing up in-depth product and UX analysis of F2P titles and apps over on uxreviewer.com. We’ll be publishing of few of these articles on PocketGamer.biz.

UX support

Tandon has spent the last three years working at Digit Game Studios on titles including Star Trek: Fleet Command.

Prior to that he has also held roles at Gameloft, June Software and Trine Games, lending his expertise to projects such as Ice Age Adventure, My Little Pony, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland and Hardy Boys.

Speaking to PocketGamer.biz, Tandon said he now hopes to help studios of all sizes learn about industry best practices.

"With the recent boom in the games industry and cutting edge talent in disciplines like product, design and UX locked in top tier studios, I think this is one way for industry veterans to level the playing field,” said Tandon.

“It can help studios and teams of all sizes benefit and learn industry-wide best practices and improve their existing and future products and pipeline. I have had individuals and studios asking for guidance in the past, through this venture I intend to bridge that gap.”

Tandon was a speaker at PC Connects London 2019 in January. PC Connects, along with Pocket Gamer Connects, is heading to Seattle on May 13th to 14th. Head here for more details on the events.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Interview Oct 26th, 2018

Speaker Spotlight: DIGIT Game Studios' Om Tandon on advanced UX prototyping and finding the fun

Comment & Opinion Feb 2nd, 2018

Are casual games maturing part two: Lessons from Playrix

Comment & Opinion Jan 15th, 2018

Are casual games maturing? Lessons from Angry Birds 2

Comment & Opinion Oct 19th, 2017

Move over Minecraft: Monetising a new wave of user-generated content on mobile

as Job News Mar 28th, 2019

Update: EA's latest layoffs include the closure of its offices in Japan and Russia

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies