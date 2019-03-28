Former Digit Game Studios UX director opens new consultancy business

Digit Game Studios UX director Om Tandon has left the company and opened a new consultancy business for free-to-play games.

As well as working part-time as a consultant Tandon will be writing up in-depth product and UX analysis of F2P titles and apps over on uxreviewer.com. We’ll be publishing of few of these articles on PocketGamer.biz.

UX support

Tandon has spent the last three years working at Digit Game Studios on titles including Star Trek: Fleet Command.

Prior to that he has also held roles at Gameloft, June Software and Trine Games, lending his expertise to projects such as Ice Age Adventure, My Little Pony, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland and Hardy Boys.

Speaking to PocketGamer.biz, Tandon said he now hopes to help studios of all sizes learn about industry best practices.

"With the recent boom in the games industry and cutting edge talent in disciplines like product, design and UX locked in top tier studios, I think this is one way for industry veterans to level the playing field,” said Tandon.

“It can help studios and teams of all sizes benefit and learn industry-wide best practices and improve their existing and future products and pipeline. I have had individuals and studios asking for guidance in the past, through this venture I intend to bridge that gap.”

