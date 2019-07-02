Job News

Growing German studio Kolibri hits 100m downloads

Berlin-based developer Kolibri Games has surpassed 100 million downloads.

The studio has just two titles in its portfolio, Idle Miner Tycoon and Idle Factory Tycoon. Between them the idle games are said to have over 12m monthly active users.

Back in April, the company said it had around 70 million downloads and 10m MAUs.

Rapid growth

That’s not the only recent landmark for the German outfit. The team has tripled in size over the last 16 months and now employs 100 staff at its Kreuzberg-Berlin headquarters.

Kolibri recently expanded into another floor in its office building at its HQ. The company is still recruiting for new hires and is looking to fill more than 50 jobs vacancies.

When the team first moved from Karlsruhe to Berlin in January 2018, the company had just 32 staff.

"We are incredibly thankful to the millions around the world who play our games and help us improve them with their feedback,” said Kolibri Games co-CEO Daniel Stammler.

“Working truly player-centric has got us this far and we simply need more Kolibri-Power to do our responsibility towards our growing player community justice. At the same time, we are very aware of the challenges that this rapid growth can bring and are actively trying to tackle those to ensure sustainability.”

Kolibri Games co-CEO Daniel Stammler recently discussed the game design process the studio takes for developing a minimum viable product and then developing it into a hit over time.

You can find out more about idle games at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th when Superera VP of publishing Joe Tang takes to the stage for his session entitled 'Designing/Publishing a Successful Idle Game'.


