Kolibri hires former Wooga exec as chief financial officer

German developer Kolibri Games has hired former Wooga chief financial officer Ross Logan as its own CFO.

His appointment is a key milestone for the company’s growth as he becomes its first addition to the C-Suite since it was founded in 2016.

Logan has held the CFO role at a number of companies, including Miniclip and Mozoo Group. At Kolibri he’ll report directly to co-CEOs Daniel Stammler and Janosch Sadowski.

"Ongoing evolution"

“Ross is certainly the most high profile addition to our leadership team yet – his appointment is exemplary for our ongoing evolution from a high-growth games developer to a well-rounded, sustainable games company able to navigate the dangerous waters of the mobile games market,” said Stammler.

Logan added: “This is a fascinating opportunity – Kolibri has not only enjoyed exceptional growth over the last years, but also developed a unique corporate culture. I am happy to join this amazing team and am eager to add my expertise and professional experience.”

The appointment of the studio’s first CFO comes amidst a recruitment drive that has seen the company triple its headcount in 16 months to 100 employees.