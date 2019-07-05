Job News

Kolibri hires former Wooga exec as chief financial officer
German developer Kolibri Games has hired former Wooga chief financial officer Ross Logan as its own CFO.

His appointment is a key milestone for the company’s growth as he becomes its first addition to the C-Suite since it was founded in 2016.

Logan has held the CFO role at a number of companies, including Miniclip and Mozoo Group. At Kolibri he’ll report directly to co-CEOs Daniel Stammler and Janosch Sadowski.

"Ongoing evolution"

“Ross is certainly the most high profile addition to our leadership team yet – his appointment is exemplary for our ongoing evolution from a high-growth games developer to a well-rounded, sustainable games company able to navigate the dangerous waters of the mobile games market,” said Stammler.

Logan added: “This is a fascinating opportunity – Kolibri has not only enjoyed exceptional growth over the last years, but also developed a unique corporate culture. I am happy to join this amazing team and am eager to add my expertise and professional experience.”

The appointment of the studio’s first CFO comes amidst a recruitment drive that has seen the company triple its headcount in 16 months to 100 employees.


