Bidstack welcomes a new vice president of public relations as it expands across the US

In-game advertising platform Bidstack has appointed a new vice president of publisher relations to increase its presence in the US.

John Koronaios has over 20 years of experience in business development, sales, and working in the entertainment and media industry. Most recently he was vice president of risk management and mitigation company GlobalStep.

Koronaios launched PlayStation in Europe two decades ago. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, from Atari and Ubisoft to Sony.

In his new role, Koronaios will be responsible for creating relationships with game developers and publishers.

“I’m delighted to join the growing Bidstack team and excited by the opportunity to work with such an innovative and dynamic company,” said Koronaios.

“My focus will be to help increase knowledge of Bidstack in the US market and forge stronger links with games publishers and developers who I know are keen to work with such revolutionary technology.”

Bidstack’s CEO James Draper added: “I am confident that John’s unparalleled knowledge of the gaming ecosystem will be an invaluable asset as Bidstack continues to grow. There is no better person to aid our expansion in the US market.”