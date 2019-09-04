Job News

Age of Learning appoints former Disney Asia head Paul Candland as CEO

Age of Learning appoints former Disney Asia head Paul Candland as CEO
By , Staff Writer

Education technology firm Age of Learning has appointed former president of Disney Asia Paul Candland as its new CEO.

The LA-based company revealed the hiring alongside the news that current CEO Doug Dohring will move into the executive chairman role. Here, Dohring will lead the board of directors and work closely with Candland to further accelerate Age of Learning’s worldwide expansion.

At The Walt Disney Company, Candland held numerous senior roles throughout his 20-year career, including a 10-year stint as the president of Walt Disney Japan and a three-year period as president of Walt Disney Asia.

Candland helped oversee the creation, launch and expansion of the company first $1 billion mobile game, Disney Tsum Tsum. Most notably, at its peak, the game was said to have been played by over five per cent of Japan’s population daily.

Since 2018, Candland has been a senior advisor to Age of Learning.

“Outstanding talent”

“Paul’s outstanding talent and business acumen will greatly accelerate our growth in providing our world-class educational solutions to hundreds of millions of children globally,” said Age of Learning founder and executive chairman Doug Dohring.

Candland added: “The ability to reach and positively impact children and keep them engaged in their learning, while measurably improving learning outcomes, is rare.

“The company, the team, and its products are truly extraordinary, and together they are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in early and elementary education on a broad scale.”

Tencent recently partnered with Age of Learning to bring ABCmouse English curriculum to China.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Job News Jul 16th, 2019

PlayStation vet John Drake heads to Disney to lead games biz dev and licensing

Job News Sep 28th, 2018

Disney Canada layoffs as Club Penguin Island closes

Job News Sep 16th, 2016

Disney’s Mobile Games GM jumps ship to NBCUniversal as its new games exec

News Sep 15th, 2016

Disney cuts around 125 jobs at Marvel: Avengers Alliance developer

News Sep 1st, 2016

Disney swaps LINE for Mixi to publish new toy-based game Marvel Tsum Tsum

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies