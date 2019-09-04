Age of Learning appoints former Disney Asia head Paul Candland as CEO

Education technology firm Age of Learning has appointed former president of Disney Asia Paul Candland as its new CEO.

The LA-based company revealed the hiring alongside the news that current CEO Doug Dohring will move into the executive chairman role. Here, Dohring will lead the board of directors and work closely with Candland to further accelerate Age of Learning’s worldwide expansion.

At The Walt Disney Company, Candland held numerous senior roles throughout his 20-year career, including a 10-year stint as the president of Walt Disney Japan and a three-year period as president of Walt Disney Asia.

Candland helped oversee the creation, launch and expansion of the company first $1 billion mobile game, Disney Tsum Tsum. Most notably, at its peak, the game was said to have been played by over five per cent of Japan’s population daily.

Since 2018, Candland has been a senior advisor to Age of Learning.

“Outstanding talent”

“Paul’s outstanding talent and business acumen will greatly accelerate our growth in providing our world-class educational solutions to hundreds of millions of children globally,” said Age of Learning founder and executive chairman Doug Dohring.

Candland added: “The ability to reach and positively impact children and keep them engaged in their learning, while measurably improving learning outcomes, is rare.

“The company, the team, and its products are truly extraordinary, and together they are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in early and elementary education on a broad scale.”

Tencent recently partnered with Age of Learning to bring ABCmouse English curriculum to China.