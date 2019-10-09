In-game ad platform Bidstack welcomes two new employees

Bidstack has hired two new professionals to join its team.

The in-game advertising company has hired Nina Mackie as senior director of global agency partnerships and Charlotte cook as account director of games. Both women will work out of the company’s London office.

“Charlotte and Nina have proven track records in their previous roles and are recognised experts in their fields of work,” said Bidstack CEO James Draper.

“The invaluable knowledge and understanding they share in both the gaming and advertising industries respectively shows the level of talent we attract.”

New account director of games

Cook has much experience within the games industry, helping to launch triple-A titles such as Grand Theft Auto, Borderlands and Bioshock. On top of this, Cook aided in the launch of Total War and Football Manager. Notably, she was part of the team that created Mario and Sonic at the London 2012 Olympics.

“We’re now entering an era of the gaming industry where there is increased scrutiny on in-game purchasing and the monetisation of games,” said Cook.

“The opportunity here at Bidstack appealed to me because ‘within game’ or ‘native in-game’ advertising is a really simple concept that has the potential to provide a sizeable incremental revenue stream to games publishers and developers; while ensuring the gameplay and experience is not impacted.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge of gaming to the Bidstack team, to help evolve the business and learn more about the media and advertising world.”

New Senior director of global agency partnerships

Mackie has worked in advertising for 22 years with experience in both print and digital forms of advertising.

“46 per cent of all video gamers are now women and as demographics near gender parity huge opportunities to monetise this channel for game publishers and developers are emerging,” said Mackie.

“Brands should be evolving their marketing strategies to incorporate gaming and capitalising on the increased attention span of consumers viewing within-game ads.

“Bidstack is one of the most exciting start-ups in London at the moment and is already disrupting the industry with a revolutionary new channel that straddles digital advertising as a whole.

“Solving an age-old problem by helping advertisers reach the unreachables using a non-disruptive ad experience; Bidstack is an essential channel for a multitude of brands.”