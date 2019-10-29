Anzu appoints ex-Double Fusion co-founder Guy Ben-dov as strategic advisor

Expanding in-game advertising platform Anzu.io continues to build out its team, appointing Guy Ben-dov as a strategic Advisor.

In a 25 year career, Ben-dov previously co-founded pioneering ad network Double Fusion.

He was also CEO of mobile and AR developer Side-kick Games.

Building better

As Anzu’s strategic advisor, he plans to provide the synergies to expand on Double Fusion’s experience to take in-game advertising to the next level.

“Anzu’s team is fast-growing and I am excited to have Guy join us as we continue to make in-game advertising accessible to the world’s biggest online marketers,” commented Anzu’s CEO Itamar Benedy.

“His experience would take Anzu to new heights by combining our technological innovation with his strategic excellence. Together we are set to create scalable growth for in-game ads, across platforms.”

Anzu also recently hired ex-Nike exec Mike Cookson as its CSO.