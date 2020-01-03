Rogue Games brings in new senior business development manager

Rogue Games has hired Jonathan Layton (pictured) as its new senior business development manager.

As announced by CEO Mike DeLaet - via LinkedIn - Layton will be responsible for the growth of the company's partnerships.

Before joining Rogue Games, Layton worked as the publishing project and release manager for NBCUniversal Media. His other positions include technical project and release manager at FoxNext, marketing producer at Disruptor Beam Inc, and project manager of publishing at Glu Mobile.

In his own LinkedIn post, Layton said that he was "excited to join this amazing team and bring some great games to market!"

A cracking year

At the tail end of last year, Rogue Games took over from Super Evil Megacorp as the publisher for MOBA title Vainglory.

The US publisher appointed ex-Kabam COO Chris Carvalho to its board of directors in August 2019. Earlier in 2019, the company secured an investment of $1.25 million to scale up through hires and publishing more titles.