Job News

Rogue Games brings in new senior business development manager

Rogue Games brings in new senior business development manager
By , Staff Writer

Rogue Games has hired Jonathan Layton (pictured) as its new senior business development manager.

As announced by CEO Mike DeLaet - via LinkedIn - Layton will be responsible for the growth of the company's partnerships.

Before joining Rogue Games, Layton worked as the publishing project and release manager for NBCUniversal Media. His other positions include technical project and release manager at FoxNext, marketing producer at Disruptor Beam Inc, and project manager of publishing at Glu Mobile.

In his own LinkedIn post, Layton said that he was "excited to join this amazing team and bring some great games to market!"

A cracking year

At the tail end of last year, Rogue Games took over from Super Evil Megacorp as the publisher for MOBA title Vainglory.

The US publisher appointed ex-Kabam COO Chris Carvalho to its board of directors in August 2019. Earlier in 2019, the company secured an investment of $1.25 million to scale up through hires and publishing more titles.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 6th, 2019

Rogue Games takes Vainglory as Super Evil raises $10.5 million for cloud game Project Spellfire

News Mar 6th, 2019

Mobile publisher Rogue Games brings in $1.25m from seed funding round

Job News Aug 29th, 2019

Rogue Games appoints ex-Kabam COO to board of directors

Job News Jul 22nd, 2019

Rogue Games swoops for trio of marketing, UA and design hires

Interview Oct 4th, 2017

From Kabam SVP to DOD Media CEO: Mike DeLaet on sharing his smarts

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies