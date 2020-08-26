Adjust makes three key hires as it continues to expand across the Americas

Mobile-analytics company Adjust has made three hires to its senior team following a strong first half to the year.

The first appointment is Melissa Dickman, who will serve as the regional vice president of sales for US East and Latin America. With 20 years of experience behind her, Dickman will be tasked with accelerating Adjust's growth across the Americas. Previously, she worked as the senior vice president of sales for Taptica.

Next, Doug Grounds has been welcomed as the new vice president of global solutions consulting. As his job title suggests, Sheffer will be responsible for upping the solutions that Adjust offers worldwide, whilst ensuring that customers get the maximum value out of what is on offer. Before Adjust, Grounds lead global teams for a range of firms such as Adobe.

Impressive hires

Finally, Guy Sheffer will take on the role of vice president of R&D for Unbotify. As bots continue to pose an issue, Adjust's anti-bot division, Unbotify, is dedicated to eradicating the problem. As such, Sheffer will be in charge of product development to further aid in bot detection. He has held multiple vice president roles across a variety of companies, including Somatix and StartApp.

"Adjust recently celebrated its 500th employee milestone, and we're very pleased to count these three hires among the ranks," said Adjust CEO and co-founder Christian Henschel.

"With such diverse and experienced leadership, coupled with a financially sustainable business model, we're in a strong position to build on the exponential growth we've seen in mobile-first markets like the US and LATAM. We'll continue to expand our teams and strengthen R&D so that we offer the best possible solutions to empower the business success of our clients around the world."

Earlier this year, the mobile-analytics firm hired Ville Mikkola to head up the Coalition Against Ad Fraud.