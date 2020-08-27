InnoGames appoints Christian Reshöft as its new CPO

Mobile games developer and publisher InnoGames has appointed Christian Reshöft as its new CPO.

Reshöft used to be the company's studio director, although he first came to InnoGames in 2013 as its new head of product management. In his new role, which will happen with immediate effect, he will take on responsibility for all games that are in development with the company and its portfolio of live games.

"Overseeing and managing all of InnoGames' titles is a great honor and task. With our iconic set of live games and an exciting pipeline of new titles, we are in a strong position and have even higher ambitions for the future," said Reshöft

"We are focusing on the creation of new titles while continuing to expand the long-term experience for our players in the existing portfolio. Forge of Empires has been growing for seven consecutive years, and we are looking forward to applying our Live Ops experience to our upcoming titles."

Great growth

"Christian contributed heavily to InnoGames' sustainable growth in previous years and achieved many important milestones for our company. His profound knowledge in managing successful game products and in leading diverse teams proved to be the perfect fit for us. Promoting him is the next consequent and well-earned step and we are looking forward to releasing many more successful games in the future," said InnoGames co-founder and CEO comments Hendrik Klindworth.

"In the last couple of months, we have already implemented many improvements in our approach to how we create new games at InnoGames. We challenged our existing processes and launched a new stage gate process to focus even more on player retention during the production phase. We do not want to reveal too much at this point, but we have made great progress, have been able to accelerate our production speed and the first early tests delivered outstanding results."

In November 2019, InnoGames exceeded $1 billion in lifetime revenue.