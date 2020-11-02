Retro Studios hires Marisa Palumbo as it looks to remodel Texas HQ

Retro Studios has hired Blizzard and Rockstar Games veteran Marisa Palumbo to be its new lead producer.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Palumbo worked for Rockstar for almost 10 years as a producer, working on games such as Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto V, LA Noire, Manhunt 2 and Red Dead Redemption.

Palumbo's experience with triple-A titles continued as she joined Blizzard. During her time there, Palumbo worked as part of the Overwatch team.

However, the games vet is not the first person Retro has hired this year to work on Metroid Prime 4.

Back in June, it hired Bharathwaj' Bat' Nandakumar as its lead engineer. Furthermore, the studio has welcomed Adad Morales and Mark Capers as VFX lead artist and environment designer, respectively.

Watch this space

On top of the new hire, the Nintendo-owned developer will invest $530,362 to remodel a 37,335 square feet space in Austin, Texas, where the company is based, according to Intelligence360.

Work on the area is expected to be completed around May 2021.