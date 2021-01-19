Job News

Keywords Studios welcomes Sonia Lashand Sedler as its new COO

By , Staff Writer

Keywords Studios has appointed Sonia Lashand Sedler as its new COO.

In her new role, Sedler will report directly to CEO Andrew Day and be responsible for the business's day-to-day operations.

Over the course of her 20-year career, Sedler has gained experience in various leadership roles, the most recent of which was at Diebold Nixdorf as the global head of managed services and banking strategies.

Prior to that, she worked as the managing director for EMEA at Sutherland Global Services. However, Sedler has also worked as vice president of European banking for HCL and as a managing director for Accenture.

"Following an extensive global search, I am delighted that Sonia has chosen to join Keywords Studios and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome her to the business," said Day.

"Sonia's experience in driving operational excellence across an international footprint and in delivering best-in-class business-critical services to global clients gained from within world-class organisations made her the outstanding candidate for this new Board position as COO.

"I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to develop our global platform of technical and creative services to the video games industry and beyond."

At the tail end of 2020, Keywords Studios went on a spending spree as it snapped up PR agency Indigo Pearl, audio firm Jinglebell and marketing services provider Gnet.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

