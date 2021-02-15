Job News

Link's Awakening dev Grezzo is hiring for "medieval" and "stylish" project

Link's Awakening dev Grezzo is hiring for "medieval" and "stylish" project
By , Staff Writer

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake developer Grezzo is hiring for a "medieval" and "stylish" project.

According to the job listings, translated via Nintendo Everything, the new game will be built through the use of Unity.

Currently, the company is seeking a programmer, as well as an effects designer and UI designer.

A legend

Not only has Grezzo worked on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake, it has also played a part in the development of various games in the franchise.

Such titles include The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D, Ocarina of Time 3D and Tri Force Heroes.

However, it has also worked on other Nintendo titles such as Luigi's Mansion on 3DS, whilst also working on third-party games including The Alliance Alive.

Furthermore, in 2017, Grezzo released an original IP known as Ever Oasis, which Nintendo published.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Job News Feb 8th, 2021

FunPlus hires Chris Petrovic as new chief business officer

Job News Jan 26th, 2021

Kwalee hires Max Everingham to lead its push into console and PC

Job News Jan 21st, 2021

Industry vet Peter Moore returns to games with exec role at Unity

Job News Jan 20th, 2021

Takaya Imamura announces retirement from Nintendo

Job News Jan 20th, 2021

Former King senior manager Loen joins East Side Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies