Link's Awakening dev Grezzo is hiring for "medieval" and "stylish" project

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake developer Grezzo is hiring for a "medieval" and "stylish" project.

According to the job listings, translated via Nintendo Everything, the new game will be built through the use of Unity.

Currently, the company is seeking a programmer, as well as an effects designer and UI designer.

A legend

Not only has Grezzo worked on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake, it has also played a part in the development of various games in the franchise.

Such titles include The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D, Ocarina of Time 3D and Tri Force Heroes.

However, it has also worked on other Nintendo titles such as Luigi's Mansion on 3DS, whilst also working on third-party games including The Alliance Alive.

Furthermore, in 2017, Grezzo released an original IP known as Ever Oasis, which Nintendo published.