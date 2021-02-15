Link's Awakening dev Grezzo is hiring for "medieval" and "stylish" project

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake developer Grezzo is hiring for a "medieval" and "stylish" project.
According to the job listings, translated via Nintendo Everything, the new game will be built through the use of Unity.
Currently, the company is seeking a programmer, as well as an effects designer and UI designer.
A legend
Not only has Grezzo worked on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake, it has also played a part in the development of various games in the franchise.
Such titles include The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D, Ocarina of Time 3D and Tri Force Heroes.
However, it has also worked on other Nintendo titles such as Luigi's Mansion on 3DS, whilst also working on third-party games including The Alliance Alive.
Furthermore, in 2017, Grezzo released an original IP known as Ever Oasis, which Nintendo published.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?