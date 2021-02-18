Job News

Room 8 hires Eric Williams as senior director of business development

"Eric Williams shares the team’s values to the fullest"

Room 8 hires Eric Williams as senior director of business development
By , Staff Writer

Indie games service provider Room 8 has hired Eric Williams as its new senior director of business development.

In his new role, Williams will be responsible for managing developer and publisher relations, whilst also implementing business strategies.

As such, he will be tasked with forming new relationships, as well as looking at various business opportunities for Room 8 Studio and Dragon's Lake across the Americas.

Williams previously worked for Sprint, now part of T-Mobile, where he managed technical and business aspects of the company.

However, he stepped into the mobile games industry when he co-founded publisher Rogue Games, where he also served as COO.

Great addition

“We expect to continue our growth in 2021 as we expand into key and emerging markets," said Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi.

"A major reason behind our success is our culture of creativity and care, and Eric Williams shares the team’s values to the fullest."

“Through hard and intelligent work, he’s earned his reputation as an innovative and creative force in mobile games, music, and entertainment industries. His passionate stewardship, inventive problem solving, and extensive partner network make him a perfect addition to our team.”


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Job News Oct 23rd, 2020

Riot Games welcomes Jason Bunge as its first-ever CMO

Job News Aug 11th, 2020

Activision Blizzard names MLB executive Tony Petitti as its new sports and entertainment president

Job News Jul 10th, 2020

AppOnBoard names ex-Riot CTO Mike Seavers as its new CEO

News Jul 8th, 2020

Magic Leap appoints ex-Microsoft exec Peggy Johnson as new CEO

Job News Jul 7th, 2020

AppLovin strengthens its executive team with four new appointments

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies