Room 8 hires Eric Williams as senior director of business development

Indie games service provider Room 8 has hired Eric Williams as its new senior director of business development.

In his new role, Williams will be responsible for managing developer and publisher relations, whilst also implementing business strategies.

As such, he will be tasked with forming new relationships, as well as looking at various business opportunities for Room 8 Studio and Dragon's Lake across the Americas.

Williams previously worked for Sprint, now part of T-Mobile, where he managed technical and business aspects of the company.

However, he stepped into the mobile games industry when he co-founded publisher Rogue Games, where he also served as COO.

Great addition

“We expect to continue our growth in 2021 as we expand into key and emerging markets," said Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi.

"A major reason behind our success is our culture of creativity and care, and Eric Williams shares the team’s values to the fullest."

“Through hard and intelligent work, he’s earned his reputation as an innovative and creative force in mobile games, music, and entertainment industries. His passionate stewardship, inventive problem solving, and extensive partner network make him a perfect addition to our team.”