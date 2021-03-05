TiMi studios hiring for new open world cross-platform title

Tencent subsidiary TiMi studio is hiring for a new cross-platform triple-A title.

As explained on Twitter by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, the studio best known for its development work on Honor of Kings, Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Unite will create an open-world title for console, PC and mobile.

Various TiMi offices, including those located in Shenzhen, Los Angeles and Seattle, will work on the project through the use of Unreal Engine 5.

"Tencent shifted a lot of its resources to mobile over the past few years and has created a number of successful self-developed titles and become a key partner of choice for IP holders to enter the mobile games market," said Ahmad.

"More recently, the firm has looked to expand to PC and console."

High impact

Genshin Impact has proven to be a huge success worldwide, having generated $874 million since its launch on September 28th 2020. While China may be its most lucrative market, the game gets the vast majority of its money from international sales.

Currently, MiHoYo's title is available on PlayStation 4, PC and mobile devices.

Undoubtedly, Tencent and TiMi studio will hope to capitalise on this and see success through the new open-world game.

"It's no surprise that the move comes after the success of titles such as Genshin Impact," said Ahmad.

"It also comes at a time where other Chinese developers are exploring the console space with AAA level titles. TiMi will develop the game across its multiple studios around the world."

Recently, TiMi joined the Playing for the Planet Alliance to educate its player base on the importance of combating climate change.