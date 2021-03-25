Job News

Reggie Fils-Aime to leave GameStop's board of directors

One of eight to step down later this year

Staff Writer

Reggie Fils-Aime is one of several board members poised to leave GameStop in the coming months.

As detailed in securities and exchange filing, eight board members are set to retire at Gamestop's annual meeting in June.

Those leaving include the former Nintendo of America president, Lizabeth Dunn, Paul Evans, Raul J. Fernandez, William Simon, James K. Symancyk, Carrie W. Teffner and Kathy P. Vrabeck.

"Turnover among our Board may disrupt our operations, our strategic focus or our ability to drive stockholder value," reads the filing.

"If we fail to attract and retain new skilled personnel for our Board, our business and growth prospects could disrupt our operations and have a material adverse effect on our operations and business."

Farewell

Fils-Aime first joined the board in April 2020, meaning he would have only held a chair with Gamestop for one year. He took the position one year after he stepped down from his role as Nintendo of America president.


