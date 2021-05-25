Gamigo hires Simon Prytherch as new head of mobile development

Simon Prytherch has been appointed as the new head of mobile development at German free-to-play studio Gamigo.

As confirmed to PocketGamer.biz, the move comes after Prytherch announced his departure from hypercasual specialist Kwalee earlier this month to pursue "deeper games".

He previously spent one and a half years at the UK studio as its head of publishing.

In the new role at Gamigo, Prytherch will begin by building a new team to tackle the company's mobile strategy with two games set to launch in the near future.

In April, Prytherch stepped into a director role at Spryt Tech, a mobile free-to-play games developer based in Banbury, England, which he will continue.

Founded in 2000 and based in Hamburg. Gamigo is an online free-to-play and browser studio known for titles Aura Kingdom, Dawn of Gods, Desert Operations and more.

Staffing up

"I am pleased to announce that I have joined Gamigo as their new head of mobile development," wrote in a statement via LinkedIn.

"I am already looking for the most senior positions on my team, so if you are a design, art or programming lead, or a producer looking to take your next step in your career then please DM me to find out more."

The full list of open jobs can be found here.

When asked about the decision to join Gamigo, Prytherch told PocketGamer.biz:

"The board and senior management are giving me the freedom and autonomy to build a great team and superb games. The two initial games we will be working on are also games I would want to play myself, so I am super excited about what the future holds.

Gamigo previously acquired casual games developer WildTangent after purchasing all of the company’s assets in 2019.