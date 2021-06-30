Fingersoft name Jaakko Kylmäoja as permanent CEO

Jaakko Kylmäoja is the CEO of Fingersoft. He joined the company in 2013 as a product director

Finnish developer Fingersoft has appointed Jaakko Kylmäoja as its new permanent CEO.

The move was confirmed by the company's board of directors after Kylmäoja fulfilled the role in an interim state since February 2021. He previously held the roles of chief marketing officer and chief innovation officer from 2016 onwards.

Kylmäoja originally joined the firm in 2013 as a product director, before making his way up to vice president of publishing in 2014 and then becoming a board member that same year.

Fingersoft is best known for the Hill Climb Racing series, which has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times. As of 2021, the studio employs 95 people.

"More than capable"

"Jaakko Kylmäoja has proven himself of being more than capable of leading Fingersoft," said Fingersoft founder and chairman of the board of directors Toni Fingerroos.

"We greatly appreciate what he has done for all of us during his career at Fingersoft and now during his time as interim CEO. We are looking forward to achieving great things together with his leadership."

Kylmäoja added that: "Fingersoft is a very unique company aiming to bring joy and positive emotions to people around the world as well as to our own employees. Our people’s wellbeing and happiness are of the utmost importance to us and we want to remain the best place to work in the future as well."

We recently spoke to Fingersoft director of business development Daniel Rantala surrounding the five year anniversary of Hill Climb Racing 2.