Job News

Fingersoft name Jaakko Kylmäoja as permanent CEO

"We want to remain the best place to work…"

Fingersoft name Jaakko Kylmäoja as permanent CEO
By , Deputy Editor

Finnish developer Fingersoft has appointed Jaakko Kylmäoja as its new permanent CEO.

The move was confirmed by the company's board of directors after Kylmäoja fulfilled the role in an interim state since February 2021. He previously held the roles of chief marketing officer and chief innovation officer from 2016 onwards. 

Kylmäoja originally joined the firm in 2013 as a product director, before making his way up to vice president of publishing in 2014 and then becoming a board member that same year.

Fingersoft is best known for the Hill Climb Racing series, which has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times. As of 2021, the studio employs 95 people. 

"More than capable"

"Jaakko Kylmäoja has proven himself of being more than capable of leading Fingersoft," said Fingersoft founder and chairman of the board of directors Toni Fingerroos.

"We greatly appreciate what he has done for all of us during his career at Fingersoft and now during his time as interim CEO. We are looking forward to achieving great things together with his leadership."

Kylmäoja added that: "Fingersoft is a very unique company aiming to bring joy and positive emotions to people around the world as well as to our own employees. Our people’s wellbeing and happiness are of the utmost importance to us and we want to remain the best place to work in the future as well."

We recently spoke to Fingersoft director of business development Daniel Rantala surrounding the five year anniversary of Hill Climb Racing 2.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Job News Nov 20th, 2019

Hill Climb Racing developer Fingersoft appoints Celine Pasula as CEO

Job News Oct 14th, 2014

Fingersoft seeks programmers fluent in C++ and OpenGL, offers Finland's biggest hot tub

News Apr 20th, 2021

PGC Digital: Fingersoft's Markus Vahtola on what it means to be a CFO in games

News Oct 19th, 2017

Hill Climb Racing developer Fingersoft launches data-driven publishing label Round Zero

News Dec 21st, 2016

Finnish game developers reveal their daily lives in new YouTube series Devs

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies