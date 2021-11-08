Zynga appoints its first VP of blockchain gaming

Zynga has announced it's appointed Matt Wolf as its first vice president of blockchain gaming.

Previously Wolf was the founder and CEO of D20, a media agency that focused on gaming, esports, creator culture, NFTs and blockchain, and as well as heading entertainment and ventures for The Coca-Cola company.

At Zynga he will work to integrate NFTs and blockchain to Zynga's existing portfolio as well as developing games which use NFT as part of their core gameplay.

A new way to play

"With blockchain having a greater prominence in the digital economy, Wolf will help Zynga reach a new addressable market through NFTs, and legitimize new ownership possibilities for gamers on our platforms," said Zynga's chief product officer Scott Koenigsberg.

"We are excited about the benefits that NFTs and blockchain technology can bring to our existing titles, new game pipeline and the future of gaming."

Wolf added that Zynga is "focused on maintaining a secure, inclusive and eco-friendly approach" to the technology.