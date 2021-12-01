Niantic hires the majority of social platform Lowkey's staff

Pokémon Go creator Niantic has revealed that it has acquired the majority of staff behind the social gaming platform Lowkey.

Lowkey is a social platform that allows users to edit and share videos with a focus on games.

As confirmed by GamesIndustry.biz, Niantic has not acquired Lowkey itself, but has hired the majority of the team.

The acquisition of the Lowkey staff will boost Niantic’s recently revealed ambition of creating a "real-world metaverse".

The firm recently raised $300 million at a valuation of $9 billion to put towards its goal.

Keeping it Lowkey

"I’m excited to announce we're acquiring the team behind Lowkey, a social gaming platform that offers gamers a fun and easy way to capture and share their favorite gameplay moments," said Niantic head of product Ivan Zhou.

"Their leadership in this space will accelerate the social experiences we’re building in our Niantic products. We share a common vision for building community around shared experiences, and enabling new ways to connect and play for our explorers.

"We look forward to bringing the Lowkey team onboard to build the future of Niantic social experiences, and make a positive impact on people's lives."

Last week, Niantic revealed a partnership with Fold to create an AR Bitcoin metaverse experience, with gameplay involving finding and protecting your Bitcoin from other players.