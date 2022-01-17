Kabam appoints Seungwon Lee as CEO

Vancouver-headquartered Kabam Inc has announced that Seungwon Lee will be taking on the role of CEO at the company.

Lee comes to the position from Kabam parent firm Netmarble, where he was appointed its co-CEO in 2020. Since 2007, Lee has held various positions at Netmarble, beginning as vice president and then later senior vice president of corporate strategy at CJ Internet (now Netmarble Games).

Lee will recieve assistance during this transition from former Kabam CEO Tim Fields. Fields has held the position since Kabam was acquired by Netmarble in 2017.

Leading the charge

"We thank Tim for his enormous contributions to Kabam since he was appointed CEO in 2017," said Lee. "His leadership was instrumental in helping create amazing experiences for our players around the world."

Tim Fields added: "The last eight years at Kabam have been an incredible ride. I'm so proud of everything our teams have built. We've delighted hundreds of millions of players, and Kabam is just getting started. I've worked with Seungwon for years, and I know he will lead Kabam's teams to new heights of success in their mission to entertain the world."

The management team behind Kabam also set up Forte, a blockchain gaming platform that recently raised $725 million to expand its blockchain metaverse.