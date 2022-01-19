Nifty Games promotes Tom Shoenhair, hires Chris Rausch

Nifty Games has revealed that its senior team is expanding, with the hiring of Chris Rausch and the promotion of Tom Shoenhair.

New hire Rausch, who has previously worked at Neversoft Entertainment, SuperVillain Studios, and Nicalis Inc, has game design experience dating back to 1993, including in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series.

At Nifty Games, Rausch will operate as design director and will be a leading player in game design, project direction, production, and development factors.

Having been with Nifty Games as vice president of product since 2019, Shoenhair’s background includes senior positions at Zynga and WB Games. Moving up the ladder to chief product officer ar Nifty Games, Shoenhair will be responsible for analysing sports and mobile markets as well as heading the delivery of Nifty Games' experiences to players

Tom Shoenhair and Chris Rausch are both industry veterans and will be taking on the roles of chief product officer and design director, respectively.

Nifty responsibilities

Following Nifty Games’ premier mobile title, the officially licensed NFL Clash, the company is looking to expand in order to create more "authentic" sports gaming experiences. In August 2021, Nifty Games raised $38 million to do so through the recruitment of "top-tier" development staff.

"We’re excited to see the rapid growth of Nifty Games as we continue to evolve our first game, NFL Clash, and move towards the global launch of NBA Clash," commented Nifty Games CEO Jon Middleton.

"Having the right talent on board is paramount, and we’re thrilled to have seasoned industry experts like Tom and Chris as part of our team."

Nifty Games is actively recruiting additional staff and currently has roles available in enginerring, design, marketing, and more

Elsewhere, Thunderful Group has recently appointed B2C specialist Kathrin Strangfeld as its vice president of business management and transformation.