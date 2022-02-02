Mollie Spilman joins Digital Turbine board of directors

Mobile growth platform Digital Turbine has appointed Mollie Spilman to its board of directors as an independent director.

Spilman is currently chief revenue officer of advertising at marketing at cloud tech firm Oracle and is responsible for all revenue and operations functions from these aspects of the business.

Spilam previously held the role of COO at advertising firm Criteo where she led global commercial functions, including publisher development, operations, sales, marketing, and business development. Prior to Criteo, Spilman held various executive roles at AOL, Discovery, Time Warner, and Yahoo.

Digital Turbine has stated that the reason for Spilman’s selection is due to her "accomplished track record" and expertise surrounding adtech, mobile, and cloud businesses.

Extensive ad experience

"It's an exciting time to join Digital Turbine, a Company with a track record of both revenue growth and profitability - which sets it apart from the pack in the Ad Tech space," said Spilman.

"Having seen the changes in the industry, I understand the significance and appreciate the value that the Company's end-to-end growth platform delivers. I believe Digital Turbine is well positioned to capture even greater market opportunity in the converging space and look forward to continuing their growth trajectory."

Last year, Digital Turbine reinforced its offerings with the acqiusitions of mobile ads platform AdColony and app monetisation platform Fyber for $400 million and $600 million respectively.

Digital Turbine chairman Rob Deutschman added: "We are excited to welcome Mollie as our newest independent director. Her extensive experience in the advertising, ad tech and cloud segments will add valuable insight to our board of directors. Mollie's knowledge of the market, coupled with her ability to drive results operationally, will be an invaluable asset to further accelerate the company's growth strategy, as we pursue the enormous opportunity before us."

