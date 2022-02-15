Stillfront appoints Alexandre Salem as SVP operations & platforms

Stillfront Group has appointed Alexandre Salem as its senior vice president of operations and platforms.

Salem joins Stillfront from Huawei, where he has served as global director of gaming partnerships for the past two years. Prior to Huawei, Salem held various games industry roles, including several positions at Google and King.

In the role, Salem will be tasked with boosting Stillfront’s scalability and growth tracks, in addition to supporting and governing a selection of Stillfront studios.

Additionally, Salem has joined Stillfront Group’s business management team.

Scaling Stillfront

"I am delighted to join Stillfront, I have been following and admiring this company for many years and I look forward to contributing to their success story," said Salem.

"During my interactions with Stillfront’s leadership I was impressed by their clear vision to keep creating unique gaming experiences for players across platforms, genres, and geographies."

Stillfront COO Alexis Bonte added: "Alexandre has an impressive background and expertise from many disciplines within the games industry and he will be an important part of the business operations team, supporting our ever-growing portfolio of game studios."

Salem will assume the position from February 21, 2022.

