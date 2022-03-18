FunPlus hires Josh Burns spearhead IP partnerships

Swiss mobile game dev FunPlus has announced the recruitment of Josh Burns as senior director of business development for North America.

A mobile gaming expert, Burns previously founded DigitalDevConnect, partnering with mobile and gaming companies around the globe like Zynga, Ludia, Viber, and Chukong Technologies.

At FunPlus, Burns will support the brand and help to drive distribution growth and revenue. He will be involved in key IP and platform partnerships.

Management experience

"Josh’s experience and knowledge of the North American market will be invaluable to us and open the doors to many upcoming opportunities and collaborations where we can develop the FunPlus brand and products of the future," said FunPlus vice president of business development Bob Slinn.

"FunPlus’ ambition is to continue to work with the top companies in the mobile and gaming industry in North America, giving us precedence in California and other locations close to the HQ of key platform and IP partners. We’re delighted to have Josh spearheading that work at the company."

Burns was also the co-founder of 6waves, a US office and product management team that has launched and managed more than 100 apps. Burns has worked at EA as well, in its Pogo.com division with a focus on product management, platform strategies and more.

FunPlus recently revealed a partnership with Orlando Bloom to bring the movie star to its mobile strategy title, King of Avalon.