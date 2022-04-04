Job News

Kongregate appoints three executive team members to support blockchain operations

Max Murphy, Michelle Shaw, and Patrick Moran step into CTO, CBOO, and CPO respectively

By , News Editor

Web and mobile games firm Kongregate has revealed three new internal appointments to its executive leadership team: Max Murphy, Michelle Shaw, and Patrick Moran.

Murphy has been with Kongregate since 2014 and has held multiple senior level positions across the engineering time, most recently serving as its senior vice president of engineering.

In his new role as chief technology officer, Murphy will be responsible for all technology functions and engineering resources that relate to Kongregate’s blockchain gaming platform.

Bolstering blockchain businesses

Shaw is joining the executive team as its chief blockchain operations officer and will oversee day-to-day administrative and business functions for its blockchain operations.

Shaw joined Kongregate in 2016 and was responsible for overseeing its marketing and user acquisition initiatives, most recently as senior vice president of marketing. Prior to Kongregate, Shaw held positions at Gameloft and Wikia.

The most recent of the three to join Kongregate and a games industry veteran, Moran will move up to chief product officer from vice president of games.

In the new role, Moran will lead the strategic direction and execution of Kongregate’s mobile games first-party business operations. Prior to joining Kongregate in 2019, Moran held positions at MobilityWare, BioWare, Disney Interactive Studios, and Amazon, among others.

The new appointments have been made as the company looks at accelerating its presence in the blockchain games industry with its recently launched blockchain games division.

Last month, newly launched Finnish games startup Social First made its first three strategic hires for dev ops, design, and new technology, including blockchain.


Tags:
