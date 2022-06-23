Job News

Former Activision Blizzard exec joins Catheon Gaming as co-CEO

Blockchain gaming firm Catheon Gaming has appointed former Activision Blizzard APAC Head Mark Aubrey as the company’s new co-CEO

Former Activision Blizzard exec joins Catheon Gaming as co-CEO
By

Former Activision Blizzard APAC head Mark Aubrey has joined blockchain gaming firm Catheon Gaming as its new co-CEO.

Together with William Wu, founder and CEO of Catheon Gaming, Aubrey will lead and grow the company's operations in the blockchain gaming industry.

At Activision Blizzard, Aubrey oversaw Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment's commercial and go-to-market teams in Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Korea, India, and Greater Asia, and led teams across four regional offices.

Aubrey was group marketing director at Warner Bros. Entertainment prior to joining Activision Blizzard, where he was principally responsible for building up commercial synergies between company divisions.

Combined expertise

William Wu, founder and CEO of Catheon Gaming commented: “I am delighted with the appointment of Mark Aubrey as the CEO of Catheon Gaming and look forward to working alongside Mark to lead Catheon Gaming into its exciting next phase of growth.

“Mark brings deep world-class gaming expertise at the highest level, having led the highly relevant APAC division of the world’s most successful gaming developer and publisher.”

 


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Hot Five Jun 13th, 2022

Hot Five: Supercell makes first NFT commitment, Apple Arcade execs leave tech giant, and only 16% of mobile players want blockchain games

Job News Apr 4th, 2022

Kongregate appoints three executive team members to support blockchain operations

Job News Mar 11th, 2022

Playtika hires Jacob Mendel to leverage blockchain expertise

Job News Feb 7th, 2022

Sky Mavis appoints former Pokémon Go product manager as Axie Infinity game product lead

Job News Jun 23rd, 2022

Jon Vlassaopulos steps from Roblox to join Dubit advisory board

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies