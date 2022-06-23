Former Activision Blizzard exec joins Catheon Gaming as co-CEO

Former Activision Blizzard APAC head Mark Aubrey has joined blockchain gaming firm Catheon Gaming as its new co-CEO.

Together with William Wu, founder and CEO of Catheon Gaming, Aubrey will lead and grow the company's operations in the blockchain gaming industry.

At Activision Blizzard, Aubrey oversaw Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment's commercial and go-to-market teams in Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Korea, India, and Greater Asia, and led teams across four regional offices.

Aubrey was group marketing director at Warner Bros. Entertainment prior to joining Activision Blizzard, where he was principally responsible for building up commercial synergies between company divisions.

Combined expertise

William Wu, founder and CEO of Catheon Gaming commented: “I am delighted with the appointment of Mark Aubrey as the CEO of Catheon Gaming and look forward to working alongside Mark to lead Catheon Gaming into its exciting next phase of growth.

“Mark brings deep world-class gaming expertise at the highest level, having led the highly relevant APAC division of the world’s most successful gaming developer and publisher.”