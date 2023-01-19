DREST appoints Web3 expert Henri Holm as part of global expansion

DREST, creators of DREST: Fashion Styling Game, the luxury fashion and lifestyle mobile metaverse, has announced the appointment of gaming, tech, and Web3 expert Henri Holm to the role of CFO as the company prepares to accelerate its global expansion.

Holm brings twenty years of experience in the games industry, including a variety of privately funded, venture capital-funded, and publicly listed companies. Previously, Holm held the role of CFO at Nokia and Intigral, and CEO of FANDOM SPORTS. Most recently, Holm held the role of CFO at Sandsoft Games.

“I am thrilled to join DREST and be part of a deeply talented multinational team focused on creating innovative, exceptionally designed and inclusive gaming experiences,” said Holm. “DREST is built by hand-picked industry experts from gaming, tech, luxury fashion and original content creators. I look forward to working with all and merging the creative worlds of fashion, beauty and lifestyle with the many possibilities of the metaverse.”

“I am simply delighted to team with Henri. He has so much successful experience in leading innovative gaming companies that have made smart resource allocation decisions - enabled for media, growth and the future. Henri’s acumen will be invaluable as we enter a very exciting year for DREST,” said CEO Lisa Bridgett.

The Fashion Metaverse

DREST was launched in 2019, with the aim of making the often exclusive world of luxury fashion to a wider variety of consumers, helping to make it more accessible for a wider variety of consumers and improve their styling talent using the latest brands and collections.

“When we founded DREST, our ambition was to bring the worlds of luxury fashion, gaming and tech together,” said founder and co-chair Lucy Yeomans. “Henri’s appointment is testament to this goal and to the hard work we put in bringing on board the best talent from across these sectors. Welcome Henri!”

Last year, Drest partnered with supermodel Kate Moss for an in-game styling challenge with pieces from luxury fashion and jewelry houses such as Gucci, Messika, and Bottega Veneta.