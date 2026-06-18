Lagos Games Week 2026 kicks off two days of talks, exhibitions and showcases

The annual trade fair, Lagos Games Week, has launched its 2026 edition, bringing two days of talks, B2B networking, and an indie game showcase to Lagos, Nigeria.

Running on June 18th and 19th under the theme "Play Without Borders," the event is split across two venues. Day one, "Build Community," takes place at the Xbox office while day two, "Play Without Borders," moves to the National Theatre for the main conference.

The conference brings together developers, publishers, investors and enthusiasts to work through the sector's opportunities and challenges, with a focus on talent development, market expansion, and original IP built on the continent.

PocketGamer.biz is at the show reporting on the talks, with a particular interest in the mobile space and the wider African development scene.

Speakers and global backing

The speaker lineup features Maliyo Games founder Hugo Obi, Kucheza Gaming founder and Lagos Games Week convener Bukola Akingbade, Focus Entertainment chief production officer Xavier Marot, and OV Entertainment Group CEO Thiago De Freitas.

Also listed are Games for Change learning and engagement director Matthew Kreutter, Games for Change Africa programmes director Amy Duncan, Endless learning programs lead Justin Bourque, and French Embassy in Nigeria cultural attaché Christophe Pecot.

Hosted by Kucheza Gaming, the 2026 edition is backed by the French Embassy in Nigeria, with sponsors and partners including Xbox, the Goethe-Institut, Global Game Jam, Next Gen Summit, Games for Change and Institut Français.

“Every movement begins with a simple belief. Ours is this: games have the power to change the world," said Lagos Games Week convener Bukola Akingbade.

“Over the last 2 years, Lagos Games Week has become a gathering of people who share a common conviction about the transformative power of games and Africa's extraordinary potential."