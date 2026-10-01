Leus launches Cohort Purchasing platform for mobile games

Data-driven UA financing and analytics outfit Leus has launched a new Cohort Purchasing platform for mobile games.

This acts as a way to enable publishers to acquire users prior to generating revenue that would then be reinvested later into marketing campaigns.

Predicting performance

Leus said that by using historical cohort data and back-test forecasting models, Leus predicts cohort performance for up to 52 weeks and makes a purchase offer based on the predicted future value.

The company added it can evaluate unsaturated cohorts from as early as day seven.

"If a cohort has a measurable future economic value, why should the founder need to borrow against it? Why not simply sell it?" said Leus co-founder and MD Halil Özdemir.

Özdemir was a speaker at Pocket Gamer Connects London earlier this, hosting a talk titled ‘Future of UA: Creatives, Predictions and Funding’.