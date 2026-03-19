LinkedIn launches new logic puzzle game Patches

Game balances simple mechanics with increasing difficulty throughout the week.

LinkedIn Games sees millions of daily players with 86% returning the next day.

Patches inspired by the Japanese puzzle Shikaku and developed over 14 months.

LinkedIn has launched Patches as a new thinking-oriented puzzle game designed to build on the success of its hit title Zip.

Available from March 19th, 2026 the company described Patches as a spatial logic puzzle experience that challenges players to fill a grid using rectangles and squares based on preset clues, ensuring no overlaps or gaps.

The game is designed to be easy to pick up while offering increasing difficulty throughout the week.

LinkedIn said the launch follows strong engagement across its games offerings, which the company claims now attracts millions of daily players, with 86% returning the next day.

First of many

Patches draws inspiration from the Japanese puzzle Shikaku and has been in development for more than a year, with LinkedIn iterating through hundreds of prototypes before finalising the concept.

Alongside the release, LinkedIn is introducing updates to its connections leaderboard, allowing players to compare scores with their network.

Upcoming features will enable users to react to scores, track specific competitors and view previous leaderboard rankings.

The company said the game is part of its broader effort to create lightweight, social experiences that encourage connection and engagement across its professional network.