Ludo AI updates Sprite Generator with new animation and export tools

Developers can generate new poses and sprite angles with less manual work.

New Transition, Before and After tools help connect animation clips.

The tools are designed to speed up animation production for solo developers and small teams.

Ludo.ai has revealed a new update to its Sprite Generator, bringing new animation, pose generation and export features to reduce manual work for developers and small game studios.

The latest release includes a revamped Pose Generator, new Sequence and Transition tools, and updated export options that help developers turn a single sprite into a complete animation set.

Ludo.ai said the updates are aimed at saving time during production by streamlining posing, connecting animations and exporting assets in consistent formats.

Moreover, Generate Transition, Generate After and Generate Before tools have been added to help developers create smoother animation sequences by producing bridge clips, follow-up animations and lead-in animations.

Developer support

The updated Pose Generator allows developers to generate new poses from presets or custom prompts while maintaining a sprite's style and proportions.

It also introduces a Rotate Sprite feature, enabling teams to create additional viewing angles from a single sprite for character sheets and directional animations.

“Small studios move fastest when tools match real production needs and workflows," said Ludo.ai CTO Jorge Gomes. “These Sprite Generator upgrades are designed to save time at the exact moments teams usually slow down: posing, connecting animations and exporting assets in consistent formats.

“The result is a smoother path from a single sprite to a complete set you can drop into your game and start tuning immediately.”