Ludo.ai’s Tileset Generator creates sets of 16 tiles for building 2D game maps.

Developers can customise terrain, art styles and transitions between different surfaces using text prompts.

The tool is available to use now.

AI game development tools provider Ludo.ai has launched Tileset Generator, a new tool that allows developers to create sets of map tiles for 2D games using text descriptions.

The tool supports top-down and isometric games and lets developers generate terrain such as grass, sand, and cobblestones in a chosen art style or based on a reference image.

Each terrain transition set contains 16 tiles, this includes the edges and corners that are needed to connect different surfaces. Developers can also generate features such as roads, rivers, fences and walls.

Asset creation

Developers are able to test their tilesets by painting a test map in their browser before they export them as image and JSON data files for use in 2D game engines. The tool also provides ready-made tileset files for Godot 4 and Tiled.

Developers can also use text prompts to change the appearance or art style of an entire tileset.

“Tilesets are one of the most tedious assets for a small team to draw by hand,” said Ludo.ai co-founder and CTO Jorge Gomes.

“Now a solo developer can describe a world and be painting a map with it a few minutes later. For automated workflows, AI coding agents can use the Ludo CLI, MCP, or API to generate full tilesets on command and drop them straight into your codebase.”

The Tileset Generator is available now on the Ludo.ai platform, as well as through its CLI, MCP server and REST API.

Generating an individual tile costs 0.5 credits, with a full tileset costing one credit. Developers on the company’s pro and studio subscription plans have access to unlimited generation.