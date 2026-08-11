Marmalade Game Studio records $17.1m in revenue as EBITDA more than doubles

The company expects EBITDA to almost double again in FY26.

Marmalade added Amazon Luna as a distribution channel in 2025.

The company has five titles on Amazon Luna, with two more in development.

Marmalade Game Studio has reported £12.7 million ($17.1m) in revenue for FY25, up from £10.7m ($14.4m) in FY24.

That's according to the company's latest financials, which showed that adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year to £5.2m ($7m).

The company said its rising performance has continued into 2026 and it has forecasted another record-breaking year, with EBITDA expected to almost double yet again.

Growth is expected to come from the live management of existing titles, including Monopoly and Game of Life, as well as new releases.

Record growth ahead

Marmalade's business model centres on licensing popular board game IPs and adapting them into video games across mobile, PC and console.

Marmalade also added Amazon Luna to its distribution portfolio in 2025 after becoming an official launch partner for Amazon GameNight, a selection of games designed for TV play using mobile phones as controllers.

Five of the company's titles are available on Amazon Luna, with two additional games in development.

Co-CEO Cristina Mereuta cited diversification across IP, distribution platforms and revenue streams as key to its recent performance.

“We currently have nine successful evergreen games available on up to eight distribution platforms, a healthy split that allows us to provide board game fans with the best gaming experiences on their platform of choice,” she said.

Marmalade is headquartered in London, with additional offices in Lisbon and Bucharest.