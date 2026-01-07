Mattel163 surpasses 550m players worldwide across its digital games portfolio

The company expanded the UNO franchise in 2025 with new titles UNO: Arcade Edition and UNO Wonder.

UNO! Mobile is celebrating its 7th anniversary with a limited-time in-game puzzle event.

Games developer and publisher Mattel163 has surpassed 550 million players worldwide across digital titles.

The company said that players have also completed over 65 billion matches globally, marking a major milestone for the developer and publisher.

Over the past year, Mattel163 expanded the UNO franchise digitally with new titles UNO: Arcade Edition and UNO Wonder, alongside crossover content featuring IPs such as Peanuts and Sanrio.

The company is now celebrating UNO! Mobile’s 7th anniversary with a special puzzle event and more than 100 in-game decorations running until January 25th 2026.

Celebrating milestones

Players can collect memory fragments by playing matches to unlock key milestones from the game’s history. Completing the event also rewards players with a special seventh anniversary scene.

Furthermore, players can earn and exchange more than 100 anniversary-themed decorations in the in-game shop by completing special tasks until February 1st.

“The true highlights belong to our global community," said Mattel163 CEO Amy Huang.

“Reaching these remarkable player and match milestones is a fantastic achievement! This milestone will continue to fuel our commitment to connecting the world through play.

“As we celebrate the 7th anniversary of our first game, UNO! Mobile, I’m excited for what lies ahead and look forward to bringing even more fun in 2026 with new IPs, innovative gameplay, and exciting partnerships across platforms.”