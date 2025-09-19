New release roundup: Uno Wonder, Bricks Breaker RPG, Angry Birds Rush and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

Uno Wonder

More than 3,000 levels await in Mattel163’s Uno Wonder, a digital spin on the classic card game with online and offline play, friendly competition and showdowns galore.

Following the success of Uno! Mobile, Uno Wonder is standing apart with new cards, PvE progression and many iconic landmarks - sending players on competitive cruises from Cape Town to San Diego. In-game, of course.

Bricks Breaker RPG

Harkening back to the early days of mobile games, Whim Bear Studios’ Bricks Breaker RPG tasks players with destroying everything in their path, whether that’s completing hundreds of levels or a battle of attrition in endless mode.

As the name implies, this brick breaker also features RPG elements like abilities, crit rates, item upgrades and even bosses. There’s even mining and crafting for hardcore breakers, and fishing for those looking to take a break themselves.

Angry Birds Rush

Soon after Angry Birds Bounce landed on Apple Arcade, Rovio’s next game in the flock has reached the US App Store with runner-esque mechanics.

Angry Birds Rush is available in early access with slingshot gameplay in full force, whilst taking cues from titles like Coin Master and Monopoly Go - raiding other players by flinging birds into their camps.

Forgotten Sword

Available in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, anime-esque Forgotten Sword is a brand-new NCSOFT title touting a touching narrative and a cast of elves to befriend and support.

The game features real-time combat and idle RPG elements, plus multiple levels, boss raids and guild sieges.

The Kingdom: Medieval Tales

BoomBit has departed from modern simulation games to explore a time of nobility and fantasy, in The Kingdom: Medieval Tales on iOS and Android.

All about building a medieval kingdom, players can get to know settlers’ backstories, relationships and goals, grow a farm, and send adventurers into the unknown.