Meta shifts app advertising focus toward acquiring higher-value spenders

Value optimisation delivers around 29% higher return on ad spend.

FunPlus, CrazyLabs, and Banditos report stronger UA performance using value optimisation.

Meta aligned attribution with MMPs like AppsFlyer, Adjust and Singular.

Meta has launched new updates to help app advertisers optimise for higher-spending users instead of driving installs or purchase volume.

App advertisers can choose between optimising for more total purchases or for fewer but higher-value purchases, such as preferring 10 purchases at $9.99 over 15 at $1.99.

The Facebook company said value optimisation now delivers about 29% higher return on ad spend by using AI to target users more likely to make higher-value in-app purchases.

Studios including FunPlus, CrazyLabs and Banditos Studio reported gains in user acquisition efficiency and campaign stability after shifting to value optimisation.

New opportunities

Meta has also worked with Mobile Measurement Partners such as AppsFlyer, Adjust and Singular to better align its attribution and delivery models with how advertisers measure conversions.

The company has updated how it defines “new users” in app promotion campaigns to better align with the reattribution windows set in its partner brands' MMPs.

Moreover, Meta said extending the exclusion window to 180 days resulted in 20% fewer users being incorrectly counted as new, helping campaigns more accurately target the users advertisers want.

“App advertisers have a variety of goals they may be looking to achieve with Meta," said Meta in a post. “They may want app downloads, they may want to focus on in-app purchases, or they might want to focus on driving the highest return on ad spend from users of their apps.

“Every business defines success differently, so our goal is to continue giving advertisers and agencies tools and controls to help guide our AI tools towards the results that matter most to their business."