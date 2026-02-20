Meta splits Quest and Horizon Worlds as it pivots the social sandbox app toward mobile

Mobile-only worlds expanded from 0 to 2,000+ in a single year.

Four creators surpassed $1m in lifetime revenue on Worlds.

Nearly 100 creators earned six-figure sums in 2025.

Meta is reshaping its Reality Labs strategy, separating its Quest VR platform from Horizon Worlds and placing renewed emphasis on mobile growth for its sandbox social app.

In a blog post, Reality Labs VP of content Samantha Ryan said the company is “right-sizing” its investment in the division to ensure long-term sustainability, while doubling down on VR hardware and shifting Horizon Worlds to be “almost exclusively mobile.”

The move formalises a split between Meta Quest and Horizon Worlds, with the latter now positioned to tap into a significantly larger addressable market via smartphones.

“We started Worlds for VR with a small crew of dedicated creators who set out to build immersive experiences on their own," said Ryan. “Last year, we began to experiment with Worlds as a mobile platform, and we saw positive momentum. Now, to truly change the game and tap into a much larger market, we’re going all-in on mobile."

Moreover, Meta said mobile monthly active users for Worlds grew more than fourfold in 2025, while the number of mobile-only worlds expanded from zero to over 2,000 within a year, supported by its Creator Fund.

Mobile monetisation surge

The company also revealed that four creators surpassed $1 million in lifetime revenue on the platform, with nearly 100 earning six-figure sums in 2025.

Furthermore, the Facebook parent plans to accelerate this momentum by rolling out Meta Horizon Studio and Meta Horizon Engine, purpose-built tools designed to improve performance, visual quality, and retention for mobile-first experiences.

While mobile becomes the primary growth engine for Worlds, Meta reiterated its long-term commitment to VR.

Quest remains the largest VR platform by device sales, with in-app purchase revenue rising 13% year-over-year in 2025 and Meta Horizon+ surpassing one million subscribers.

However, with 86% of headset time spent in third-party apps, Meta signalled a sharper focus on supporting external developers across both platforms, while narrowing its roadmap to prioritise fewer, higher-impact initiatives in 2026.